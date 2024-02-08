Two99 welcomes Vishnu Kanth Gokul as chief growth officer to spearhead digital and media sales

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With nearly three decades of experience, Gokul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Two99.
Two99, an agency involved in digital innovation and strategic growth, is excited to announce the appointment of Vishnu Kanth Gokul as the new chief growth officer. Gokul joins the team with a background having accumulated nearly 30 years of experience in digital and media sales across some of the industry's platforms and companies.
Gokul's career is highlighted by his roles at organisations such as Rediff, Sify, Sulekha, Rajshri, 123greetings, Percept, Times Internet (Cricbuzz), Qoruz, and Zoo Media Network as a player onboarding top-tier agencies and securing major brands, which led to increased revenue and market share.
At Two99, Vishnu will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards new heights of innovation and collaboration. His appointment is a testament to Two99's commitment to excellence, nurturing human relationships, and safeguarding core values and ideas.
"We are excited to welcome Vishnu to our team. His exceptional track record, deep understanding of the digital landscape, and commitment to growth align perfectly with our vision at Two99. With Vishnu's leadership, we are poised to revolutionise the digital ecosystem, enhancing user experiences, cultivating dynamic communities, and optimizing distribution efficiency." Agam Chaudhary, CEO, Two99 (e-commerce, tech marketing, cyber security).
