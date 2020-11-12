Uber elevates Nikhil Kant to Social Media Head - APAC

Earlier, he was the Head - Social Media, Content and Media Planning - IndiaSA
Uber has recently elevated Nikhil Kant to Social Media Head - APAC. Nikhil joined Uber in May 2018 as head - social media, content and media planning - IndiaSA. He is responsible for leading all brand communication on social media and other digital channels, managing communication, reputation and partnerships.
A content marketing professional with over 10 years of work experience. Nikhil has worked with Interactive Avenues for 8 years in the past as associate vice president - client consulting. A graduate from Delhi University, Kant has also worked with Citibank and KPMG in the past.