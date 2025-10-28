Uber for Business names Rituraj Chaturmohta as Senior Country Manager

Uber for Business has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta as the senior country manager for India and South Asia. In his new role, he will oversee growth, strengthen enterprise partnerships, and enhance Uber’s corporate mobility offerings across the region.

Rituraj brings extensive experience in managing two-sided marketplaces and platform-driven businesses. Before joining Uber, he served as head of sales and business development at Airbnb.He also co-founded a hyper-local delivery startup earlier in his career, giving him a deep understanding of India’s evolving business ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointment, Eric Lee, regional general manager and head of Uber for Business – APAC, said: “We are delighted to have Rituraj join our leadership team to drive Uber for Business’ growth and partnerships in India and South Asia. His experience in building and scaling platform businesses, combined with his understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in strengthening our enterprise offering.”

“I am thrilled to join Uber for Business to lead India and South Asia, one of Uber’s most dynamic growth markets. Uber for Business is reimagining how businesses move – with scale, sustainability, and customer centricity at the core,” said Rituraj Chaturmohta.