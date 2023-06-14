Uber India’s EV lead Kapil Sharma joins Evera as COO

On his appointment, Kapil Sharma, COO, Evera said, “As per Vahan, more than 2.2 million commercial cars have been registered in India. This serves as a huge opportunity for converting fuel-powered transportation into zero-emission mobility on EVs. Evera’s mission of decarbonizing passenger mobility for businesses and individuals perfectly aligned with my passion and expertise. I look forward to working with all internal and external stakeholders to build a robust value chain, which, I believe, can help us position our services as a leader in the industry.”