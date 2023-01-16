Uber ropes in Aditi Awasthi as corporate communications lead

Prior to this, she was with VerSe Innovation as lead PR & communications.
Uber India has appointed Aditi Awasthi as corporate communications lead, India and South Asia. She joins the cab-hailing company after a short stint with VerSe Innovation as lead PR & communications.
She announced this move on her LinkedIn post and as per the post this is her second stint with the company and her post reads: "This time around, I'll be a part of the communications team at Uber India & South Asia. Super thrilled to be a part of a company that is constantly reimagining the way the world moves forward for the better."
In the past, Awasthi has also worked with Schneider Electric Schneider, CRED, WeWork India, Flipkart MSLGROUP, NDTV.