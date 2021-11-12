Uber’s APAC Business Head, Pradeep Parameswaran Joins StashFin’s Advisory Board

He’s been instrumental in diversifying Uber’s portfolio and is now set to drive growth for StashFin, one of the fastest-growing fintech in India.
Parameswaran will work closely with the neobank’s leadership team, to implement the firm’s strategy to achieve business expansion and profitable growth.
Ride-hailing giant Uber’s Asia-Pacific business head, Pradeep Parameswaran, to join the advisory board of neo banking startup StashFin. Parameswaran, a noted business leader, brings in a stellar industry experience of over two decades and is set to drive exponential growth for the company.
Parameswaran will be instrumental in guiding StashFin to explore profitable growth avenues through successful strategic initiatives. With a rich experience of over 20 years with some of the largest companies across US, Asia Pacific, and Africa, he brings in a diverse set of business management and technical expertise to StashFin, a digital lending venture dedicated to making credit lending easy, transparent, safe, and secure for borrowers across India.
Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and founder of StashFin, said, “Parameswaran’s experience in building teams, scaling technology companies, and shaping policies will play a vital role in guiding StashFin towards sustainable growth. His insights and resourcefulness will ensure our efforts are thoughtful and effective. We are elated to have him on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him.”
Commenting on his role at StashFin, Parameswaran added, “I am delighted to be working with StashFin and look forward to building on its strong foundation as it continues to add critical capabilities to its platform.”
