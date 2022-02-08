Udaan’s Suvid Bajaj joins Spinny

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, sales & consulting, he has worked with ITC, PepsiCo, Reckitt and GSK Consumer Healthcare India in the past.
Suvid Bajaj has recently joined Spinny as its senior vice president - marketing. He joins the car-buying platform from udaan.com, where he was the chief marketing officer for almost three years.
At Spinny he will be heading the marketing of Spinny and all its brands. At udaan he led marketing for all its business verticals across B2B and B2C.
With over 20 years of experience in marketing, sales & consulting, he has worked with ITC, PepsiCo, Reckitt and GSK Consumer Healthcare India in the past. In GSK he lead marketing for its Nutrition and Digestive Health. At Reckitt, he was responsible for Dettol and at PepsiCo, where he spent seven years, he was responsible for juices (including Slice and Tropicana), Colas (Pepsi) and Kurkure.
Having completed his bachelor’s from St. Stephen’s college, he did his MBA in Delhi University.