Havas Play India announces leadership change

Havas Play India, the sports, entertainment, and content arm of Havas Media Network India, has announced a leadership change to support growth and improve integration.

Uday Mohan will now oversee both Havas Media India and Havas Play India as COO. Prachi Narayan has been promoted to managing partner, Havas Play India, and will report to Uday. She will lead Havas Play across its four verticals: content, culture, commerce, and creativity.

Under Prachi, the four verticals of Havas Play India, will be led by the following business heads:

Entertainment – enabling brands to embed into film, OTT, music, and popular culture while also developing original IPs that connect deeply with audiences, led by Abhay Kumar, AVP head of entertainment

Content – crafting culturally relevant, influence-led storytelling tailored for digital and social platforms, led by Niharika Goswami, AVP head of content

Sports – delivering comprehensive sports marketing, sponsorship, and fan engagement strategies, led by Uditvanu Das, AVP head of sports

Social – building culture-first, community-driven digital narratives across platforms, led by Geetika Thakur, Sr. VP head of social

Talking about the transition, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said,

“This new structure is a strategic step forward in making our operations sharper, simpler, and faster. It reflects our belief in nurturing internal talent and our long-term commitment to integrated growth. With Havas Play India expanding its scope and structure, we are ready to meet the moment with solutions that blend storytelling, culture, and performance.”

Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India and Havas Play, added: “The evolution of Havas Play is rooted in our ambition to create deeper, more meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. By unifying our content, culture, and commerce ecosystems, we’re building a future-ready model that’s agile, collaborative, and focused on delivering value at every touchpoint. I’m excited to work closely with Prachi and the vertical leads as we take Havas Play India to its next chapter.”