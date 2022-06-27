Udit Sharma from Disney+Hotstar moves to ShareChat as CRO

Previously, he was working as Head of Ad Sales at Disney+Hotstar.
ShareChat/Moj has recently appointed Udit Sharma as chief revenue officer.He joins after a 5 yr stint with Disney+Hotstar as head Of ad sales and was responsible for leading large client (LCS), SMB, and agency business. Sharma posted about this on his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, he has he has also worked with Freecharge for a year, Zomato's vice president, Oxigen Services, Samsung Electronics India, Canesta and ST Microelectronics.