Udit Sharma joins Jiostar as EVP, Business Head- Premium Sports

Udit Sharma has taken on the role of EVP and business head - Premium Sports at Jiostar, where he will lead the company's premium sports initiatives. He anaounced the same on his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisment

Previously he served as chief business officer at One Impression for a year. His professional journey includes significant tenures at ShareChat, Hotstar, Freecharge, Zomato, and Samsung Electronics.

Sharma brings extensive expertise in media, mobile payments, and consumer electronics, and is skilled in business planning, team management, strategic alliances, and growth. He holds an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.