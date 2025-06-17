Uditvanu Das joins Havas Play as AVP

Uditvan Das has joined Havas Play as AVP. Prior to this role, Das was working with Burman Sports as head of sales and business development.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

With over a decade of experience in revenue generation and client management across media houses, advertising agencies, and digital start-ups, Uditvanu Das discovered his passion for sports—a journey that has taken him from global running events to the finals of the Indian Premier League.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as JSW Sports, Rajasthan Royals, Procam International, Indigo Consulting, SOOPERFLY, Briefcase Digital Communications, Skarma, and more.