UiPath appoints Arjun Laxminarasu as head of marketing for India & South East Asia

UiPath has appointed Arjun Laxminarasu as head of Marketing for India and South East Asia. He is based in Bengaluru.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Laxminarasu wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing - India and South East Asia at UiPath!”

Laxminarasu joins UiPath after nearly six years at ServiceNow, where he most recently served as senior director, Marketing, India. During his tenure at ServiceNow, he also held roles including director, Marketing, India and senior manager, Marketing, India.

Prior to ServiceNow, he was head of Marketing – India & SAARC at Qlik. Earlier in his career, he worked at Salesforce as manager, Business Development, India, and at Accenture as an operations analyst.

At UiPath, he will oversee marketing strategy and operations across India and South East Asia.