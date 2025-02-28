Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Flovie Martins as Head of Corp Comm

Flovie Martins joins Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as head of corporate communications. Prior to this, Martins was working with Sanofi as head of corporate communications and CSR.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Martins comes with over two decades of experience in driving strategic communication initiatives across diverse industries, that include BFSI, FMCG, retail, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, B2B etc, and within local and global brands.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Marsh McLennan, Future Generali India Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Concept 360 Dubai, and more.