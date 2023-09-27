ULLU apoints Avinash Dugar As CEO

ULLU was founded by Vibhu Agarwal in December 2018 and was one of the first home grown OTT apps. Speaking on the appointment, Vibhu Agarwal shared, “It is a strategic move in the continuous quest to drive growth. Avinash comes with a diverse and rich experience in sales, marketing and operations. His drive to achieve excellence and acumen to run a business makes him an ideal choice to steer ULLU into its next phase of growth. Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the content and production space, and I look forward to leading these efforts with my able team.”