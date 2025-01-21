Umesh Kaipenchery joins aha as Senior VP & Head of Non-Subscription Revenue

aha, the regional OTT platform, announces the appointment of Umesh Kaipenchery as senior vice president and head of the Non-Subscription Revenue department. He brings over 15 years of experience in digital ad monetisation, sales leadership, and strategic planning.

Prior to this, Kaipenchery was the national head at Sony LIV, where he led sales teams. He has worked with leading companies like Saavn, Yahoo, and Cyber Media, building expertise in sales and revenue growth.

In his new role at aha, he will be responsible for expanding and optimising the platform's non-subscription revenue channels, including advertising, brand solutions, and YouTube. His efforts will further contribute to aha’s growth and reinforce its market leadership.

Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha OTT, says, "We are delighted to have Umesh on board as part of our leadership team. With his extensive experience, he will play a crucial role in expanding and strengthening our non-subscription revenue streams, driving greater value for our audience and stakeholders."