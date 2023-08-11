Unacademy appoints Anurag Tiwari as National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres

"I am excited to join Unacademy, a brand that is at the forefront of transforming the education sector in India. Unacademy's commitment to providing quality education and empowering learners resonates with my own principles as an Educator and administrator in the ﬁeld of education," said Anurag Tiwari. "I look forward to contributing to Unacademy's mission of making high-quality education accessible to students across the nation."