Unacademy appoints Anurag Tiwari as National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres

Unacademy has announced the appointment of Anurag Tiwari as the National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres. An accomplished Educator with over 18 years of experience in the education sector, Anurag brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to his new role.
Anurag's distinguished journey in the education sector has been marked by his commitment to academic excellence and student empowerment. His prowess in educational planning and strategic management, coupled with his comprehensive experience, positions him as a visionary leader.
"I am excited to join Unacademy, a brand that is at the forefront of transforming the education sector in India. Unacademy's commitment to providing quality education and empowering learners resonates with my own principles as an Educator and administrator in the ﬁeld of education," said Anurag Tiwari. "I look forward to contributing to Unacademy's mission of making high-quality education accessible to students across the nation."
Prior to joining Unacademy, Anurag worked as the National Academic Director at Aakash Educational Services for 13 years.
During his tenure, he spearheaded innovative pedagogies, curriculum development, and educators learning management with a student-centric approach eventually helped lakhs of aspirants achieving their dream of becoming doctors and engineer and that has left an indelible mark on the academic landscape.
“We are delighted to welcome Anurag Tiwari, a seasoned education leader who brings a wealth of expertise and innovation, to Unacademy. As we continue to empower and shape the future of education, Anurag will play a pivotal role in driving our mission forward. Anurag will be responsible for overseeing pedagogy, academic operations, strategies, and outcomes on a national level for Unacademy Centres for IIT JEE, NEET UG, and Foundation.
We are certain that his presence will further amplify our dedication to providing high-quality education to all learners and ensure we make a lasting impact on the educational landscape” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy.
Anurag's leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in further elevating Unacademy's standing as an industry leader. His passion for pedagogy and visionary leadership will steer Unacademy's pursuit of delivering unparalleled learning experiences and outcomes.