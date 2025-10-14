UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Reddy, chairman of the board of directors, UNIBIC Foods, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay to UNIBIC at a pivotal time in the company’s growth story. His extensive experience in brand building, consumer marketing, and franchise leadership will be invaluable as UNIBIC continues to strengthen its footprint in the packaged foods category. We are confident that Ajay’s leadership will steer the company towards exceptional metrics and innovation while expanding our presence in both Indian and global markets.”
Ajay Bathija, CEO, UNIBIC Foods, said: “I am truly excited to lead UNIBIC into its next phase of growth. The brand has established a distinct identity built on innovation, quality, and indulgence—values that deeply resonate with me. With the FMCG landscape evolving rapidly and recent policy tailwinds such as the rationalisation of GST creating a more favourable environment, this is an opportune time to accelerate UNIBIC’s growth momentum. My focus will be on strengthening our product portfolio, deepening consumer engagement and expanding our market presence.”