UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer

UNIBIC Foods has named Ajay Bathija as its new CEO to steer the company’s next phase of growth and drive its expansion across domestic and international markets. In his role, Ajay will focus on strengthening UNIBIC’s market presence, product portfolio, and consumer engagement, as the brand deepens its foothold in India’s competitive packaged foods sector.

Bathija brings over two decades of experience in the FMCG and beverages industry, having spent more than 18 years at The Coca-Cola Company in senior leadership roles. He has previously led marketing operations for juices and colas, managed brand strategy across India and Southwest Asia—including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives—and served as managing director at Coca-Cola Bangladesh.