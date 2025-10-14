Subscribe

UNIBIC Foods appoints Ajay Bathija as Chief Executive Officer

Previously, he was with The Coca-Cola Company for 18 years, where he managed marketing and regional growth.

afaqs! news bureau
UNIBIC Foods has named Ajay Bathija as its new CEO to steer the company’s next phase of growth and drive its expansion across domestic and international markets. In his role, Ajay will focus on strengthening UNIBIC’s market presence, product portfolio, and consumer engagement, as the brand deepens its foothold in India’s competitive packaged foods sector.

Bathija brings over two decades of experience in the FMCG and beverages industry, having spent more than 18 years at The Coca-Cola Company in senior leadership roles. He has previously led marketing operations for juices and colas, managed brand strategy across India and Southwest Asia—including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives—and served as managing director at Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

Sandeep Reddy, chairman of the board of directors, UNIBIC Foods, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay to UNIBIC at a pivotal time in the company’s growth story. His extensive experience in brand building, consumer marketing, and franchise leadership will be invaluable as UNIBIC continues to strengthen its footprint in the packaged foods category. We are confident that Ajay’s leadership will steer the company towards exceptional metrics and innovation while expanding our presence in both Indian and global markets.”

Ajay Bathija, CEO, UNIBIC Foods, said: “I am truly excited to lead UNIBIC into its next phase of growth. The brand has established a distinct identity built on innovation, quality, and indulgence—values that deeply resonate with me. With the FMCG landscape evolving rapidly and recent policy tailwinds such as the rationalisation of GST creating a more favourable environment, this is an opportune time to accelerate UNIBIC’s growth momentum. My focus will be on strengthening our product portfolio, deepening consumer engagement and expanding our market presence.”

