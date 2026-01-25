Unilever elevates Abhinav Ravikumar as CMO- Personal Care India

Abhinav Ravikumar has started a new role as chief marketing officer, Personal Care India at Unilever. He is based in Mumbai and will oversee marketing for the company’s personal care portfolio in the country.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Ravikumar wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer, Personal Care India at Unilever!”

Ravikumar has been with Unilever for over 13 years and was most recently global brand director for Lux and Lifebuoy. Prior to that, he served as general manager, eCommerce India, where he led the company’s eCommerce and prestige retail business.

Earlier roles include leading home and hygiene innovation for South Asia, managing the Vim dishwash portfolio across multiple markets, and heading laundry brands Rin and Sunlight. His experience also spans trade marketing, sales leadership and brand strategy across India and neighbouring markets.