Unilever elevates Samir Singh as CMO, Personal Care

He is based out of Singapore.
FMCG major, Unilever has recently elevated Samir Singh as chief marketing officer, personal care. Previously, he was the executive vice president, global skin cleansing and oral care. In this role, he will lead marketing, strategy, innovation, communication and advertising for skin cleansing, deodorants and oral care, across a global portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others. He announced this move on a LinkedIn post.
A post graduate in marketing from IIM Lucknow, Singh has been with Unilever for almost 23 years. He has 20+ years experience in beauty & personal Care across multiple categories like Skin Care, Bath & Body and Make-up, and across all big global markets.