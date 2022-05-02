Unilever elevates Samir Singh as CMO, Personal Care

FMCG major, Unilever has recently elevated Samir Singh as chief marketing officer, personal care. Previously, he was the executive vice president, global skin cleansing and oral care. In this role, he will lead marketing, strategy, innovation, communication and advertising for skin cleansing, deodorants and oral care, across a global portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others. He announced this move on a LinkedIn post.