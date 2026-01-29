Unilever elevates Sunanda Khaitan as CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing at HUL

Unilever has appointed Sunanda Khaitan as chief marketing officer for the Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio at Hindustan Unilever (HUL). She assumed the role in January 2026 and will be based in Mumbai.

Khaitan has spent over 19 years with Unilever, working across sales, brand management and leadership roles in India and global markets. Most recently, she served as vice president and business head of Lakmē, overseeing brand strategy and business operations for the beauty brand.

Before that, she held global leadership roles within Unilever’s haircare and skincare portfolios, including positions as global brand director for haircare and for Fair & Lovely and Citra. Her earlier responsibilities also included regional brand management for Pond’s in South Asia and senior brand roles across Lakmē and Pond’s.

Khaitan began her career in sales and customer excellence roles at Unilever before moving into brand building and category leadership positions. Prior to joining Unilever, she worked at Dabur India in sales roles.

In her new role, Khaitan will lead marketing strategy for HUL’s Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio, which includes personal care and beauty brands operating across mass and premium segments.