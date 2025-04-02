Unilever India appoints Noopur Bapna as Media and Digital Marketing Lead - Ice Creams

Unilever has recently appointed Noopur Bapna as media and digital marketing lead - Ice Creams India. In this role, Noopur will be responsible for shaping the media and digital strategy for Unilever's ice cream portfolio in India. Bapna announced this move on her LinkedIn profile.

Noopur joins from Marico, where she worked for more than 3 years and her last held designation was group media manager. Prior to Marico, Noopur held the position of partner and senior director at GroupM for more than 2 years focusing on digital strategy, social media, and leadership. Noopur's career also includes a period at The Social Street as media supervisor, and roles at Bennett Coleman & Co. (The Times of India), DDB Mudra Group, Madison Communications, and Score Information Technologies.

In this new role at Unilever, Noopur will be involved with the growth and engagement of Unilever's ice cream brands in India.