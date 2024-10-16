Unilever's Jyoti Samajpati joins Kotak Mahindra Bank

Jyoti Samajpati has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as an executive vice president. Formerly with Unilever for over 17 years, she was the senior global brand director for toothpaste brand, Closeup.

Samajpati announced the move on LinkedIn. During her time at Unilever, she worked across foods, skin and personal care portfolio of the company.

With over 20 years experience, Samajpati started her corporate career with advertising agency Lowe Lintas as a planning manager. She then moved to Marico as a brand manager. She joined Unilever as the brand manager for Taj Mahal and Lipton. She then continued to manage the hair care portfolio and brands like Sunsilk and Dove.