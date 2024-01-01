Unilever's Krishnan Sundaram moves on after 23 years

The details of his next move are not known, as he has decided to take a short break.
Unilever's vice president and business head for nutrition, Krishnan Sundaram, has departed from the company after over 23 years of service with the FMCG company. Sundaram began his journey with the company as a trainee in 2000.
He posted about this move on his LinkedIn profile, sharing gratitude for his mentors and leaders. The post also mentioned that, Sundaram will be taking a short break, before moving on to the next level.