Unilever's Leena Nair appointed as Global Chief Executive Officer of CHANEL

CHANEL, the French luxury fashion house has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer. Leena joins the luxury house after a 30 year stint with Unilever. At Unilever, her latest role was chief human resources officer & member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, wherein she was responsible for the human capital needs of the organisation. She joined the company as management trainee in 1992.
A postgraduate in management from XLRI Jamshedpur, Leena has also been the Steering Committee member of World Economic Forum for 4 years and is also a member of Women's Network forum.