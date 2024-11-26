Unilever’s Ramya Venkat moves to Abbott

Ramya Venkat, formerly senior brand manager for Indulekha at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has joined as director of integrated marketing at Abbott.

Advertisment

Abbott is a healthcare company that develops and sells products for diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and pharmaceuticals

Venkat has spent around 14 years at Unilever as a brand manager for brands such as Wheel, Sunlight, Everyman, and Closeup.

In her LinkedIn post, Venkat reflected on her time at HUL, describing it as "nothing short of remarkable" and expressed gratitude to colleagues who were part of her journey. She also shared her enthusiasm for her new role at Abbott, where she will bring her expertise in integrated marketing and strategic brand management to the global healthcare company.

At Abbott, Venkat is expected to lead innovative marketing strategies, fostering connections between the brand and its diverse consumer base. Her extensive experience in the FMCG sector positions her well to contribute significantly to Abbott's mission of improving health outcomes worldwide.