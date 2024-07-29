Unilever's Samir Singh moves on after 27-year stint

Announcing his departure in a LinkedIn post, Singh remarked, "We tend to remember our careers and life as a series of big events, the highs and the lows. But I would argue that life truly happens in the nooks and crannies, the ebb and flow of daily existence. What kept me at Unilever and Hindustan Unilever for such a long time, beyond the diversity of roles and locations, beyond the successes and failures, are the small and often overlooked joys of this everyday existence."