Unilever's Samir Singh moves on after 27-year stint

Unilever veteran Samir Singh will be leaving the FMCG brand after 27 years. Singh currently serves as the chair of Unilever Asia and head of Unilever Singapore Hub.
Announcing his departure in a LinkedIn post, Singh remarked, "We tend to remember our careers and life as a series of big events, the highs and the lows. But I would argue that life truly happens in the nooks and crannies, the ebb and flow of daily existence. What kept me at Unilever and Hindustan Unilever for such a long time, beyond the diversity of roles and locations, beyond the successes and failures, are the small and often overlooked joys of this everyday existence."
Singh has over two decades of experience in Beauty & Personal Care across multiple categories such as Skin Care, Bath & Body, and Make-up, and in all major global markets. He was a member of the Global Beauty & Personal Care Leadership Team, a Board member of Unilever Asia Pte, and an ex-executive director of the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Management Committee.
Singh first joined the FMCG major as an area sales manager in 1998 for Hindustan Unilever. He was later promoted to senior brand manager for skin care in 2001. Two years later, he took on the role of regional brand manager for SEA and the Middle East, and then regional marketing director for skin care in SEA in 2005. He continued to rise through the ranks to become Unilever’s global marketing director for skin care, followed by the role of global brand director for Vaseline based out of Singapore.
He also led the global branding strategy for Lifebuoy before returning to HUL as executive director of personal care in 2014. This was followed by another global role as global executive vice president of skin cleansing. Singh was promoted to EVP for global skin cleansing and oral care in 2020, and later to chief marketing officer for personal care in 2022.
Regarding his next move, he stated, "I’m delighted to say that I have formally accepted a great role in a company I have always admired—for their brands and for their values. I will announce/join towards the end of the year after serving out my garden leave."