Unilever's Sandeep Tanwani joins Pidilite as CMO

Sandeep Tanwani has joined Pidilite as the chief marketing officer, according to the brand's official website. With over 25 years of global business experience, Sandeep brings extensive expertise in business strategy, brand building, communication, digital marketing and supply chain strategies.

In his previous role as vice president of Unilever Professional and Homecare Transformation, South Asia, he played a key role in creating a B2B business model for Unilever.

Sandeep began his career with Reliance Industries before moving to Unilever, where he spent over two decades building Unilever's fabric solutions and skincare categories. He has a proven track record in category strategy, innovation, building brand portfolios, P&L management, and international marketing.

Tanwani is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and an engineering graduate from Gujarat University.