Uniqlo appoints Clare Waight Keller as creative director

Tadashi Yanai, fast retailing chairman, president and CEO, said: “We are proud to welcome Clare Waight Keller as the Creative Director of UNIQLO. Along with her exceptional originality and wide-ranging experience, I have been impressed by her excellent sense of balance, which never forgets the perspective of the consumer. I believe that with her, we will be able to evolve LifeWear, the ultimate everyday wear, into something even richer and create clothes that will make our customers even happier.”