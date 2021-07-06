Uniqlo India’s head of marketing Shantanu joins Kapiva

“I have been witness to the time awaiting the first customer in store to a time when we had to close store as there was no more space even in 40,000 sq feet store. From waiting for the first order on ecommerce to a time when we had so many orders that we couldn't clear the backlog for a week. From so few employees that we could sit around one table to now when if all of us go to office together probably we might not even fit in. I am grateful to everyone at Uniqlo especially my marketing and ecommerce team for making this journey so exciting,” Shantanu wrote.