United Breweries ropes in Vikram Bahl from Unilever as CMO

Previously at Unilever, Bahl worked as Global Brand Vice-President, Nutrition.
United Breweries(A HEINEKEN Group Company) has recently appointed Vikram Bahl as chief marketing officer. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Bahl joins the beverages company from Unilever, where he worked as global brand vice-president, nutrition from April 2020 - December 2022. Previously, he was with GSK Consumer Healthcare India as EVP-Marketing for 3 years and before that he worked with Kellogg Company for around 9 years.
Bahl has also worked with P&G as Regional Marketing Manager, ASEAN Australasia India in the past.