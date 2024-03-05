United We Care appoints Google's Prabeer Nair as global CHRO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appointment aims to expand the organisation's global mental health solutions by utilising his expertise.
United We Care (UWC), a deep tech generative AI startup focused on transforming mental health and well-being, announced the appointment of Prabeer Nair as its global chief human resources officer (CHRO).
Prabeer brings experience across the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and training to development, benefits, and research. He possesses an understanding of global workforces and cultures, having lived and worked in over twelve countries throughout his career.
“I am excited to join UWC and contribute to their mission of making mental health and well-being accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Prabeer Nair. “Throughout my career, I have focused on unlocking the potential of people across the globe. I am confident that my experience and passion for building inclusive and thriving cultures will be invaluable as UWC expands its reach and impact.” He further added.
“We are thrilled to welcome Prabeer to UWC as our Global CHRO,” said Ritu Mehrotra, founder and CEO, United We Care. “His proven track record in building high-performing teams, coupled with his unique understanding of technology, business, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver accessible and affordable mental healthcare solutions on a global scale.”
Prabeer's career highlights include leadership positions at Google, where he focused on employee motivation and team dynamics, as well as experience with companies like PetroChina, Oracle, and companies like Google X, Sprinklr, and Speechify. This background equips him with the expertise to navigate the complex landscape of global talent acquisition and cultural integration.