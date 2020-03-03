Unny Radhakrishnan is Chief Executive Officer, Digitas India

Unny comes with rich experience of over 20 years in Digital Marketing, Consulting and Technology. An accomplished Digital Leader with an impressive track-record, he started his career as a programmer in Bangalore and later was also part of one of India’s first digital agencies, BOTW (Bridge Over Troubled Waters). Unny has also had an 11-year stint in Maxus, where he built Maxus as the first media agency in the GroupM system to have integrated capabilities in Digital Media, Creative, Social, Technology and R&D. As Chief Digital Officer, South Asia, he led a team of over 250 people. In 2018, he took a sabbatical, did Theatre training and studied Public Policy, along with a few consulting assignments. One of his consulting assignments which was with SHEROES, an internet start-up and a women-only social network, soon turned to be full-time, where he donned the hat of Chief People & Business Officer.