Unsoo Sim reappointed as MD at Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India re- appoints Unsoo Kim as managing director of the company for a period of three consecutive years w.e.f. January 25, 2025, as announced in a regulatory filing.

He joined Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea in 1991 and associated with Hyundai Motor India since 2022. His experience with Hyundai spans over a period of 30 years, wherein he has worked on different assignments at global locations. He has a diverse

experience across multiple markets in Business Planning, Strategy and Operations.

Prior to his leadership role at Hyundai Motor India, Kim was the executive vice

president of global operations at Hyundai Motor Company.