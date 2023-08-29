Unstop appoints Alekhya Chakrabarty to spearhead Marketing and Growth

Bringing over a decade and a half of experience in driving revenue and building brands, Alekhya has worked with Nestle, Emami, ITC and HUL.
Unstop, announces the appointment of Alekhya Chakrabarty as vice president - marketing and growth to drive marketing and growth initiatives.
With a specialisation in growth and brand marketing, Chakrabarty excels in crafting influential brand narratives and steering revenue growth through cutting edge strategies, adept team leadership, and meticulous project execution.
Speaking on Alekhya’s appointment, Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop, said, “I envision Unstop to be a consumer brand. A brand that is made for the consumers and encompasses their ideas and beliefs. So when I was sure of this decision, deep down I knew we needed a brand custodian , who has been there and managed iconic brands, in order to create something exemplary. I am delighted to welcome Alekhya to Unstop. With his extensive expertise and visionary leadership, I believe Alekhya shall drive growth, guide our teams and build a brand that becomes memorable.”
Commenting on his new role, Alekhya Chakrabarty said, "Unstop is on a quest to revolutionise the way talent and employers meet in today's competitive market. The possibilities of this digital playground to empower fresh talent to achieve their dreams by realizing their full potential is endless. I look forward to fueling user growth on the platform and cultivate impactful connections with our vibrant community to make brand Unstop a category leader. ”
Alekhya has earned his stripes through his work at prominent organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC, and Emami. He is an alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad and in his last stint he was leading the marketing function at Sunstone, a higher education startup.