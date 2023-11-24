Upasana Naithani joins Wunderman Thompson as VP and CSD

Naithani was earlier working as the vice president of account management for Dentsu Creative (Dentsu Webchutney).
Upasana Naithani has joined Wunderman Thompson as vice president and CSD (client servicing director).
Naithani associated with Dentsu Creative in January 2022. She worked with the brand for over a year and later joined Wunderman Thompson in August 2023. She announced the update on LinkedIn today.
She wrote, "I am typically very prompt with updating my LinkedIn with changes in job and profile and such! This new update took a while to reach LinkedIn. Only because it was so hard to say goodbye to Dentsu Webchutney and the team I was fortunate enough to build there. Like everyone who has moved on from Chutney, albiet small, I have had my success story too!"
Previously she has worked with organisations like Reliance Retail, Infectious Advertising, Flying Cursor Interactive, VML, BC Web Wise, IRealities Group, Brandinvest AG and Asian Paints.