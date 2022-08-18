upGrad appoints ex-Amazon Ashish Sharma to spearhead its own-branded Program Vertical

“I am thrilled to join upGrad at such an exciting time when the brand is making headlines for all correct reasons. The progressive leadership and their sound decisions have made the brand stand tall amid its peers and there’s no doubt that it shall continue to break bigger records. While my experience within other sectors has been quite fulfilling, I look forward to starting a new journey within the EdTech ecosystem where I can utilize my business capabilities to further create offerings that will positively impact the lives of millions,” concluded Ashish Sharma, Vice President – New Business, upGrad.