upGrad appoints ex-Disney chief Zubin Gandevia as CEO, Asia-Pacific

A respected entertainment industry leader, Zubin most recently served as President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, at FOX Networks Group Asia (part of the Walt Disney Co.). In this role, he led FOX to become Asia’s number one Pay TV network, bringing leading media brands to consumers in over 30 countries. In a rapidly changing entertainment sector, Zubin’s ability to anticipate consumer demand, champion digital innovation and build strategic partnerships, resulted in impressive market share growth for FOX. He is credited with FOX’s first-mover advantage in the region, and was responsible for the launch of high-definition (HD), on-demand entertainment and the direct-to-consumer FOX+ app since superseded by Disney+.

Prior to this, Zubin was chief operating officer Asia Pacific & Middle East at FOX, orchestrating its key merger with Star, and the acquisition of ESPN Star Sports. Zubin had joined FOX from Star TV Network, where he created and scaled the National Geographic Channel. Before that, and while at university, Zubin’s natural entrepreneurial spirit saw him co-found one of India’s first cable networks that went on to become Hathway, India’s largest cable services provider.