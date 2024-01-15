upGrad appoints Govind Kumar to lead working professionals (B2C) segment

Govind will be based out of upGrad’s Bengaluru office.
upGrad has announced the appointment of Govind Kumar as president - working professionals (B2C) to scale its operations in India. Govind formerly ran Hopscotch’s business in India and drove strategies for transforming the brand into a D2C powerhouse within the Kid’s Fashion domain. He will lead sales, marketing, and content for strengthening upGrad’s business of university-led long-format courses and expanding operational footprint within the country for stronger P&L. Govind also brings with him a decade of experience within retail and consumer segments, and at upGrad he will spearhead necessary technological developments for ensuring ideal product-market fit.
Welcoming Govind in his new role, Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, said, “Working Professional (B2C) segment is upGrad's DNA with which it was born and the increased YoY growth - both in terms of enrolments and market-share dominance, demonstrates our commitment to delivering excellence. We’ve impacted a million lives so far and it’s time we double down our efforts with an eye on a positive bottom line. The segment serves as the hallmark of trust among our existing and even the future learners, and hence, Govind’s proven track record in driving product excellence, category expansion, and user growth will ensure upGrad’s brand leadership in the market.”
In his prior stints, Govind also held leadership roles across other leading brands like Flipkart, ITC and Indian Terrain Clothing.
“India, indeed, is one of the only countries today with maximum youth population and potential of becoming the largest knowledge contributors. Therefore, I take this role as a great opportunity to understand the ecosystem better and drive impact directly. As a brand, upGrad has already carved its niche and broken several stereotypes associated with upskilling so far - now is the time, I get to experience the brand first-hand and leverage my expertise to contribute towards its unparalleled growth, added Govind Kumar.