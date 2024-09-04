upGrad Enterprise makes senior appointments in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Appointments are done across key domains in marketing, human resources, sales, technology and international business.
upGrad Enterprise, the corporate skilling and workforce development division of upGrad, has announced five strategic leadership appointments across critical domains in the marketing, talent acquisition and management, corporate sales optimisation, technology and data-driven talent solutions, and international education marketplaces verticals.
Aimed at accelerating expansion and market presence, the appointments seamlessly align with the company’s growth phase; leading the brand forward in creating futures where high-growth enterprises scale individual capabilities for today’s dynamic work environment.
Speaking about the appointments, Srikanth Iyengar, CEO - upGrad Enterprise, said, "We have charted out a high-growth plan for upGrad Enterprise, and these strategic appointments mark a significant segue into our next phase of growth. As our India business continues to grow significantly, we've been attracting interest from global organizations and MNCs organically. The arrival of these leaders perfectly complements our brand and expansion strategy, as we strengthen our focus on profitable high growth. Their proven record in translating market requirements into business results, scaling operations, and delivering exceptional customer experiences makes them product makers and will accelerate our mission of establishing upGrad Enterprise as a global disruptor within corporate skilling and talent solutions."
Based out of India, all five appointments have assumed office in their respective reporting locations.
Shirin Rai Gupta: Leading the brand and marketing efforts to drive scale at upGrad Enterprise. She has over a decade of experience in B2B marketing, partnerships, and reputation management, with stints at Google, TrulyMadly, and several other top tech firms. An alumnus of the prestigious Warwick Business School, she specialises in designing innovative strategies that drive transformative impact.
Mayank Manohar: Driving strategic expansion of the ‘Study Abroad’ vertical, he will focus on product adoption, market penetration, and revenue growth. Joining the leadership team, he brings over 16 years of extensive expertise in the education and talent solution vertical. An alumnus of Amity University, Manohar has navigated complex challenges at esteemed institutions such as Amity University, British Council, and Career Launcher.
Harshal Goyal: Spearheading the talent solution vertical through utilising AI-powered talent mapping and predictive analytics techniques that connect corporates with tech professionals; he is an alumnus of the prestigious London Business School and IIM-B. Forming an integral part of the leadership team, he joins with 12 years of expertise in global talent solutions.
Dikshit Jain and Narasimha Jagarlapudi: With a combined wealth of expertise, the duo will lead the driving of sales excellence; leading the scaling of cross-functional corporate sales, technical sales enablement, data-driven sales solutions, and strategic bid management at upGrad Enterprise. Dikshit Jain, an alumnus of Goa Institute of Management, will bring over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, having developed a deep understanding of transforming the ‘Financial Services’ sector, having worked across brands such as Capgemini, Virtusa, and Wipro.
An IIT Madras and XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus, Narasimha will bring over a decade of experience from top-tier consulting firms, including BCG and PwC, where he successfully led initiatives in pricing, productivity improvement, sales acceleration, and strategic bid management, and drove CRM design and implementation.