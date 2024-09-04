upGrad Enterprise makes senior appointments in India

Speaking about the appointments, Srikanth Iyengar, CEO - upGrad Enterprise, said, "We have charted out a high-growth plan for upGrad Enterprise, and these strategic appointments mark a significant segue into our next phase of growth. As our India business continues to grow significantly, we've been attracting interest from global organizations and MNCs organically. The arrival of these leaders perfectly complements our brand and expansion strategy, as we strengthen our focus on profitable high growth. Their proven record in translating market requirements into business results, scaling operations, and delivering exceptional customer experiences makes them product makers and will accelerate our mission of establishing upGrad Enterprise as a global disruptor within corporate skilling and talent solutions."