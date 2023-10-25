upGrad Harappa appoints Avnish Datt as new chief business officer

Harappa Education, part of upGrad and the learning institution announces the appointment of Avnish Datt, as the chief business officer, effective September 2023. He will spearhead the consolidation and expansion of their distinctive category of thrive skills and leadership programs, catering to companies in India and worldwide.
Prior to this, Avnish has worked at Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India. During his 29 years long career, Avnish led large teams in India, Asia-pacific, Australia and Europe. In his last role, he led the sales and customer success team of around 800 people.
Congratulating Avinsh on the appointment, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, "Excited, proud and totally stoked to announce that Avnish Datt is joining Harappa as our chief business officer. With him at the helm, we, both at Harappa and at upGrad Enterprise, are more determined than ever to expand our special category of thrive skills and leadership programs to high-performing companies across the world. This is a big deal for us: to have someone like Avnish believe in our vision and potential, and partner with us to script the next phase of our growth.”
“Learning and development has been a lifelong passion. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with upGrad and Harappa, and work with Shreyasi who is really the embodiment of Harappa’s spirit. As we step into the global arena, we'll empower high-performing companies worldwide to unlock their full potential and drive excellence, one skill at a time. Together, we'll chart a new course for leadership and innovation, fueled by the power of continuous learning and growth,” concluded Avnish.