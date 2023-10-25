upGrad Harappa appoints Avnish Datt as new chief business officer

Congratulating Avinsh on the appointment, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, "Excited, proud and totally stoked to announce that Avnish Datt is joining Harappa as our chief business officer. With him at the helm, we, both at Harappa and at upGrad Enterprise, are more determined than ever to expand our special category of thrive skills and leadership programs to high-performing companies across the world. This is a big deal for us: to have someone like Avnish believe in our vision and potential, and partner with us to script the next phase of our growth.”

