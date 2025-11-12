upGrad names Deepesh Dhakad as CTO and chief product officer

upGrad has named Deepesh Dhakad as its chief product and technology officer (CPTO), effective October 2025. In his new role, Dhakad will lead the company’s product, design, and technology ecosystem across both learner and enterprise verticals, focusing on scalability, innovation, and global user experience.

With nearly two decades of experience, Dhakad has held leadership positions across Amazon, Flipkart, Unacademy, and Games24x7. His expertise spans product development, platform scalability, data-driven experimentation, and AI-enabled innovation.

“upGrad stands at a pivotal moment where technology is not just an enabler but the engine powering our next phase of growth. As learning becomes increasingly borderless and outcome-driven, our focus will be on designing intelligent, AI-native systems that personalise learner journeys and deliver measurable results for both individuals and enterprises,” said Deepesh Dhakad. “This is also about empowering teams across product, design, and engineering to innovate boldly and build world-class experiences at scale.”

Amit Mehta, CHRO, upGrad, said: “As we expand deeper into global markets, product and technology remain the backbone of how we deliver scale, consistency, and measurable outcomes for learners and enterprises alike. Deepesh’s strong experience in building high-growth, tech-led ecosystems comes at the perfect time as we sharpen our focus on innovation.”

An alumnus of IIIT Allahabad and IIT Bombay’s Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, Dhakad will be based in Bengaluru and will oversee upGrad’s global product and technology roadmap.