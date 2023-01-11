UpGrad’s CEO Arjun Mohan quits

Mohan has also worked with the competitor firm Byju's.
The Indian edtech firm UpGrad’s CEO Arjun Mohan has stepped down, according to a report by Reuters. The news just came after the ed-tech sector is reeling from growth challenges.
The departure comes as the edtech company was trying to internally cut marketing costs and become profitable, the report stated.
UpGrad was valued at more than $2 billion last year and offers online MBA and executive education courses by partnering with local and foreign universities.
UpGrad competes with edtech firm Byju's, where Mohan worked over a decade.