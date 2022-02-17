Upstox strengthens its leadership team

Saurabh Agrawal, VP - new initiatives, will lead the company strategy and new initiatives. He has more than a decade of expertise in the financial and banking services industry, with specialization in the payments ecosystem, stakeholder management, business growth, issue resolution, and programme management. Before joining Upstox, Saurabh worked at Revolut India where he was in charge of capex and opex, product and business development, as well as hiring and license acquisition. He has also held several positions with Deutsche Bank and Paytm in the past.