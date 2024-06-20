Urban Gourmet India appoints Mukta Lad as its new communication head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mukta holds a BA degree in English from the University of Mumbai.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Mukta Lad has joined Urban Gourmet India, one of India’s restaurant conglomerates, as their communications head.
Mukta has close to 16 years of professional experience and specialises in advertising, marketing, and media. Mukta was previously working as an assistant editor at ET BrandEquity.
In her new role, Mukta's responsibilities will include creating various restaurants and cafés, including Masque Restaurant, 27 Bakehouse, Sage & Saffron, Araku Coffee, and Masque Lab.
Her previous stints include working at WARC, Campaign India, LiveMint, Leo Burnett, Economic Times, Firstpost.com, Grey Group, and Euro RSCG India.