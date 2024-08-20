Ushang Sheth joins HDFC Securities as head of corporate communications and PR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ushang Sheth has joined HDFC Securities as head of corporate communications. Prior to this, he worked as the chief manager - group corporate communications at L&T Finance.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Sheth has over 16 years of experience across corporate communication and PR sector.
Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like Zee Media Corporation, Adfactors PR, Genesis BCW, CNBC TV18, and L&T Finance.