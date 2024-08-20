By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Ushang Sheth joins HDFC Securities as head of corporate communications and PR

Prior to this, he worked as the chief manager- group corporate communications at L&T Finance.

Ushang Sheth has joined HDFC Securities as head of corporate communications. Prior to this, he worked as the chief manager - group corporate communications at L&T Finance.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sheth has over 16 years of experience across corporate communication and PR sector.

Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like Zee Media Corporation, Adfactors PR, Genesis BCW, CNBC TV18, and L&T Finance.

