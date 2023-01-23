Utkarsh Classes hires former WhiteHat Jr Ankur Nyati as COO

He will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals and geographies.
Utkarsh Classes has announced the appointment of Ankur Nyati as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Nyati will play a significant role in strengthening Utkarsh Classes lead in the government test prep category. He will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals and geographies. He is an operations veteran with over 18 years of experience who specializes in managing operations at major startups in India. Before joining Utkarsh, he was the COO at WhiteHat Jr and oversaw functions and key operations as the startup navigated the pandemic successfully. He has also held key positions in companies such as Ola and Flipkart. He was earlier associated with ITC and Hindustan Unilever. He is passionate about expansion and scale, spearheading growth strategies and helping employees achieve their true potential.
Calling it an interesting time in the education space, the newly appointed COO, Ankur Nyati, said, “I am thankful to the senior leadership at Utkarsh for this opportunity and delighted at the prospect of contributing to an organisation that is an emerging leader in its space. We are looking forward to expanding, both geographically and in terms of expanding offerings, with the launch of new categories and maintaining our lead in existing verticals. I am looking forward to augmenting growth and helping Utkarsh classes emerge as a key player in the ecosystem with the ability to serve students the best education prospects at an affordable price.”
Utkarsh has been strengthening its leadership team focusing on a long-term growth strategy. The company recently on-boarded Arpit Pareek as category head and Jai Singh as category lead, new and emerging businesses. Pareek will draw from his experience of running a startup in Kota and his stint as a Physics faculty member at Resonance Education to help drive growth and expansion. Arpit has been involved in administration and management roles in his earlier stints and will bring his experience and skills to this role. Arpit and Jai will play a key role in streamlining new and emerging categories such as NEET, JEE, CUET, CLAT, Nursing and others. They will be responsible for adding new categories, scaling, and existing verticals.
On the new appointments, Nirmal Gehlot, founder and CEO, of Utkarsh classes said, “I am delighted to welcome Ankur to the senior leadership team. With his vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures, he will drive the overall expansion strategy that supports our business plans and build a nimble and strong organisation. This will help fulfil our mandate of offering accessible and quality education to all as we expand our offerings across the country." He added, “ I am delighted to have Arpit and Jai on board. I am confident they will leverage their experience and skills to make Utkarsh achieve more success in the coming months.”