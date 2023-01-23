Utkarsh Classes hires former WhiteHat Jr Ankur Nyati as COO

Calling it an interesting time in the education space, the newly appointed COO, Ankur Nyati, said, “I am thankful to the senior leadership at Utkarsh for this opportunity and delighted at the prospect of contributing to an organisation that is an emerging leader in its space. We are looking forward to expanding, both geographically and in terms of expanding offerings, with the launch of new categories and maintaining our lead in existing verticals. I am looking forward to augmenting growth and helping Utkarsh classes emerge as a key player in the ecosystem with the ability to serve students the best education prospects at an affordable price.”