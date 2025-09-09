Vadilal appoints Himanshu Kanwar as the first non-family CEO

Vadilal Industries has appointed Himanshu Kanwar as its first non-family CEO for its business in India.

Advertisment

Kanwar is a consumer business leader with over two decades of experience across FMCG and consumer startups. He combines brand-building expertise with digital fluency to drive innovation and market transformation.

At Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), he held multiple senior roles in foods, beverages, personal care, and ice creams. As Business Head of Ice Creams, he led the portfolio to strong growth through acquisitions and innovation. Later, as Global Brand Director for HUL’s South Asia Haircare portfolio, he guided brand strategy and innovation for several personal care brands, reinforcing HUL’s market leadership.

Earlier in his career, Kanwar managed some of India’s household names in detergents and beverages, and also gained commercial experience through frontline sales roles. Since 2022, he has been associated with a startup enabler, mentoring consumer businesses across beauty, food, fintech, and OTT. His work focused on helping founders sharpen their growth strategies, expand digital channels, and build organisational capabilities.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and a Computer Engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering, Kanwar brings a blend of analytical rigour, brand expertise, and an entrepreneurial mindset. With his track record of building brands and shaping consumer ventures, Kanwar is a leader who can bridge the worlds of established FMCG and digital-first businesses.

“I feel extremely privileged to lead Vadilal through this phase of transition. And I am thankful to the Gandhi family and the Board for their confidence in me. Vadilal brand and the Gandhi family have been the pioneers in building love for ice creams in India and bringing joy to millions through their quality products. I feel extremely excited and honoured to take this legacy forward and build upon it for the continued success of the business,” says Himanshu Kanwar

“Himanshu is a great choice with deep experience in the category involving consumer understanding, innovation, and go-to market. Himanshu will play a crucial bridge role in the move from a family-run company to a professionally managed enterprise of the future.”

Shiv Shivakumar, chairman of the board and team (Rajesh Gandhi, Devanshu Gandhi, Janmajay Gandhi) says, “The appointment of Mr. Himanshu Kanwar as CEO represents a significant step in Vadilal’s transformation into a professionally managed company and reinforces our commitment to building a world-class ice cream and food multinational.”