Vadilal appoints Ravi Makwana as chief marketing officer

Vadilal Industries has appointed Ravi Makwana as its chief marketing officer. Makwana joins Vadilal with over a decade of experience across FMCG, QSR and consumer brands. Prior to this, he was category head at Zydus Wellness, where he worked on brand and category growth initiatives.

Before Zydus Wellness, Makwana served as chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons India. As part of the seed team, he played a key role in bringing the global QSR brand to the Indian market, overseeing marketing and product.

His earlier career includes multiple leadership roles at Tata Consumer Products, where he worked across brand, category and P&L responsibilities, particularly on the Tata Salt and detergent portfolio. He has also held roles at Asian Paints, spanning brand management and sales, giving him a strong mix of strategic marketing and on-ground commercial experience.