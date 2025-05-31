Vadilal appoints Shiv Shivakumar as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Shiv Shivakumar has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors at Vadilal.

In addition, he is currently serving as an operating partner at Advent International, a global private equity firm, as chairman at MTPL, an advent company and on the advisor board of Power Grid Corporation of India.

Previously, Shivakumar held several leadership roles in prominent organisations. He served as group executive president, corporate strategy and business development at the Aditya Birla Group. Before that, he was chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo India, overseeing business operations across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

He also had a significant tenure at Nokia, where he first served as CEO for India and later as senior vice president for Emerging Markets, managing key regions such as India, the Middle East, and Africa.

His earlier career includes leading the Consumer Electronics Division at Philips India as CEO and spending nearly two decades at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in various sales, marketing, and general management roles. Shivakumar began his professional journey as a management trainee in the Consumer Products Division at Hindustan Ciba Geigy.