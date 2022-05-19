By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Vadilal Enterprises appoints Shishr Shah as Brand Marketing Manager

Previously, he was with Medkart Pharmacy.

Vadilal, India's leading ice cream manufacturing & supplying brand has recently roped in Shishr Shah as brand marketing manager. Shah joins after a short stint with Medkart Pharmacy as senior brand marketing manager. Prior to this, he waw working with Havmor Ice-Cream as brand marketing manager for more than 4 years.

A branding and marketing professional, Shah has a total experience of 16 years in the industry. In the past, he has also worked with Shalby Hospitals, DDB Mudra Group, Madison Communications and Planman consulting.

