Vadilal Enterprises appoints Shishr Shah as Brand Marketing Manager

Vadilal, India's leading ice cream manufacturing & supplying brand has recently roped in Shishr Shah as brand marketing manager. Shah joins after a short stint with Medkart Pharmacy as senior brand marketing manager. Prior to this, he waw working with Havmor Ice-Cream as brand marketing manager for more than 4 years.
A branding and marketing professional, Shah has a total experience of 16 years in the industry. In the past, he has also worked with Shalby Hospitals, DDB Mudra Group, Madison Communications and Planman consulting.